ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ring Energy Inc [REI] – find out why.

Ring Energy Inc [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $2.12. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Ring Energy Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Event on March 26, 2024.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics, such as striking a balance between investing to grow the existing asset base and achieving deleveraging goals; the impact the Founders assets have on capital allocation choices; are acquisitions a viable way to strengthen balance sheet metrics; and is there an ideal reinvestment rate to maximize value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.21 percent and weekly performance of 6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, REI reached to a volume of 2808940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for Ring Energy Inc [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.63, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ring Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc [REI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: Institutional Ownership

