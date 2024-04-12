Raymond James slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.65 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser to Release First Quarter Results on April 25.

Webcast and conference call on April 26 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, April 26, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3233006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $38.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $34 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on WY stock. On September 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WY shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.60.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 34.26 for the last single week of trading, and 32.71 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.