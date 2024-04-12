Piper Sandler lifts Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -8.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.46. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Polestar Announces Global Volumes for the First Quarter; Growing Line-Up of Luxury SUVs to Drive Revenue and Margin Progression.

7,200 cars delivered, of which 1,200 Polestar 4.

Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 receive very positive media reviews.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4400270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at 9.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.31%.

The market cap for PSNY stock reached $683.21 million, with 467.95 million shares outstanding and 467.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 4400270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $3.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PSNY stock. On September 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PSNY shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has PSNY stock performed recently?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6662, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5919 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Insider trade positions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.