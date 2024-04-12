Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $4.86 billion, down -3.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.49. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 7:58 AM that Peabody Provides Update on First Quarter 2024 Results.

Peabody (NYSE:BTU) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company expects to report first quarter revenue of $980 million; income from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $45 million; and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $160 million. These amounts are estimates, actual first quarter 2024 financial results will be released on May 2, 2024.

Sales volumes in the first quarter were largely in-line with expectations for our seaborne segments while the U.S. thermal segments reported lower than expected shipments. The seaborne thermal segment shipped 4.0 million tons (including 2.5 million export tons), the seaborne met segment shipped 1.4 million tons, the PRB segment shipped 18.7 million tons and the Other U.S. thermal segment shipped 3.2 million tons.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3601092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peabody Energy Corp. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $3.02 billion, with 128.70 million shares outstanding and 127.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 3601092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 23.45 for the last single week of trading, and 23.81 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings analysis for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corp. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]

The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.