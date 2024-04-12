Ontrak Inc [OTRK] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $4

Ontrak Inc [NASDAQ: OTRK] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Ontrak to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on April 16, 2024.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The one-year OTRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.5. The average equity rating for OTRK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ontrak Inc [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $35 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on OTRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

OTRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ontrak Inc [OTRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 127.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Ontrak Inc [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2574, while it was recorded at 0.3628 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9233 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ontrak Inc Fundamentals:

Ontrak Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

OTRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc posted -4.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc [OTRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OTRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OTRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.