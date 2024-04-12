Matterport Inc [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $157.75 million, down -23.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc [NASDAQ: MTTR] gained 7.89% or 0.15 points to close at $2.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2652672 shares.

The daily chart for MTTR points out that the company has recorded -8.07% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 2652672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $3.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Matterport Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-12-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MTTR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Matterport Inc [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1000, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4600 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Matterport Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.35 and a Current Ratio set at 9.56.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Matterport Inc [MTTR]

The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.