Market cap of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [SCRM] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: SCRM] gained 0.28% or 0.03 points to close at $10.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2404580 shares.

The daily chart for SCRM points out that the company has recorded 2.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 701.41K shares, SCRM reached to a volume of 2404580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SCRM stock

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [SCRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, SCRM shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [SCRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 10.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [SCRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.05 and a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp [SCRM]

The top three institutional holders of SCRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SCRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SCRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.