Market cap of PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] reaches 3.05M – now what?

PaxMedica Inc [NASDAQ: PXMD] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -4.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.41.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4172946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PaxMedica Inc stands at 11.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.76%.

The market cap for PXMD stock reached $3.05 million, with 7.40 million shares outstanding and 6.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 241.38K shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 4172946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXMD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has PXMD stock performed recently?

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.84. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -40.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5595, while it was recorded at 0.4521 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2524 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PaxMedica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Insider trade positions for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]

The top three institutional holders of PXMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PXMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PXMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.