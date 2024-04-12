Market cap of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV] reaches 34.02M – now what?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ENLV] plunged by -$2.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.83.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd stock has also loss -51.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENLV stock has declined by -40.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.79% and lost -32.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ENLV stock reached $34.02 million, with 18.60 million shares outstanding and 14.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.04K shares, ENLV reached a trading volume of 2793262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLV shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

ENLV stock trade performance evaluation

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.33. With this latest performance, ENLV shares dropped by -56.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.83 for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.57 and a Current Ratio set at 5.57.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd [ENLV]: Institutional Ownership

