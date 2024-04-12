Market cap of Enerplus Corporation [ERF] reaches 4.20B – now what?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $20.66 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Chord Energy and Enerplus Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period and Provide Transaction Update.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) (“Chord” or “Chord Energy”) and Enerplus Corporation (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) (“Enerplus”) announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), in connection with the pending combination between Chord and Enerplus, expired on April 5, 2024.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the previously announced combination between Chord and Enerplus in a stock-and-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 2425462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ERF stock

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.70, while it was recorded at 20.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.48 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 42.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

