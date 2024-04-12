Market Analysts see Flex Ltd [FLEX] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.10. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Flex Schedules Combined Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call with 2024 Virtual Investor and Analyst Day.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Additionally, Flex’s CEO, Revathi Advaithi, will be joined by other members of the leadership team to discuss how the company is delivering on its commitments, outline strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth, and provide an update on the long-term financial framework.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3088130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flex Ltd stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $12.26 billion, with 450.12 million shares outstanding and 418.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3088130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $31.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.90, while it was recorded at 28.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.