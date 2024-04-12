Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] stock Downgrade by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $245

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.08%. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that LOWE’S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND.

The board of directors of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 10 cents ($1.10) per share, payable May 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 16.94%. The one-year Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.71 billion, with 574.00 million shares outstanding and 571.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 2494315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $253.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On February 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 210 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.48, while it was recorded at 239.78 for the last single week of trading, and 220.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

LOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 3.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 5.20%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.