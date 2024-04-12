Lovesac Company [LOVE] Revenue clocked in at $700.26 million, down -18.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] price plunged by -11.18 percent to reach at -$2.61. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that The Lovesac Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Growth of 5.0%Fiscal Year Net Sales Growth of 7.5%.

The one-year LOVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.9. The average equity rating for LOVE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lovesac Company [LOVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOVE shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Lovesac Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $30 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lovesac Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $30, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on LOVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lovesac Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOVE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

LOVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lovesac Company [LOVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, LOVE shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Lovesac Company [LOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.95, while it was recorded at 23.32 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lovesac Company Fundamentals:

Lovesac Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

LOVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lovesac Company posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lovesac Company go to 30.00%.

Lovesac Company [LOVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

