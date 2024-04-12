Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 14.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 7:16 AM that Lithium Americas Reports 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results.

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise indicated).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The one-year LAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 30.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] Fundamentals:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.