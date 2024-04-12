GoPro Inc. [GPRO] moved down -2.59: Why It’s Important

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.88 at the close of the session, down -2.59%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 2299993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.55 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3404, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1847 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.