Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: FUSN] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Interim Data from the Phase 2 TATCIST Clinical Trial Evaluating FPI-2265 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024.

Preliminary data demonstrate FPI-2265 is active in heavily pretreated patients with progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), including those who received prior lutetium-based radioconjugates.

– Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs) as precision medicines, today announced the presentation of interim efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 TATCIST open-label clinical trial evaluating FPI-2265, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 being held April 5-10 in San Diego, California. Results demonstrate that FPI-2265 is active in heavily pretreated patients with progressive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), including patients who received prior lutetium-based RCs. Safety, tolerability and clinical activity data were generally consistent with other published studies of small molecule-based 225Ac-PSMA RCs.

The one-year FUSN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.61. The average equity rating for FUSN stock is currently 2.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUSN shares is $21.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FUSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 873.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

FUSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 125.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 480.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 435.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.53 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 21.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.01 and a Current Ratio set at 15.01.

FUSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUSN.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

