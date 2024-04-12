For Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $6.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM that indie Semiconductor Sets Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, plans to conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and business outlook on May 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

After the close of the market on May 9 and prior to the conference call, indie will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https://investors.indiesemi.com/news.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 3513888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on INDI stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INDI shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for INDI stock

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Indie Semiconductor Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INDI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.