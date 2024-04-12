Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] fell -5.58% so far this year. What now?

Electronic Arts, Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $129.18.

Electronic Arts, Inc. stock has also loss -0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EA stock has declined by -6.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.86% and lost -5.58% year-on date.

The market cap for EA stock reached $34.54 billion, with 272.91 million shares outstanding and 241.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 2296506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $151.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electronic Arts, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts, Inc. stock. On October 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 145 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts, Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

EA stock trade performance evaluation

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.01, while it was recorded at 129.89 for the last single week of trading, and 131.63 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Electronic Arts, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts, Inc. go to 11.70%.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.