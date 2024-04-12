Deutsche Bank lifts Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fidelity National Financial Inc [NYSE: FNF] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $48.52 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 3105098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $57.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $43, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for FNF stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.06, while it was recorded at 50.99 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc go to -11.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]

The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.