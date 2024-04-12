Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] Stock trading around $2.06 per share: What’s Next?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DADA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.57%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Dada Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, DADA stock dropped by -73.66%. The one-year Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.2. The average equity rating for DADA stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $539.74 million, with 262.01 million shares outstanding and 254.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, DADA stock reached a trading volume of 2743588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $3.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

DADA Stock Performance Analysis:

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dada Nexus Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.03 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

DADA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DADA.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DADA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DADA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.