Crown Castle Inc [CCI] Stock trading around $97.08 per share: What’s Next?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.18%. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 11:16 AM that Ted B. Miller Statement on Crown Castle Appointment of Steven J. Moskowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ted B. Miller, co-founder and former Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Crown Castle Inc., (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) and his investment vehicle Boots Capital Management, LLC (“Boots Capital”) today issued the following statement regarding Crown Castle’s appointment of Steven J. Moskowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Like all Crown Castle shareholders, we are just learning about Mr. Moskowitz’s appointment and are reviewing his qualifications to serve as Crown Castle’s CEO. We believe this announcement reinforces the critical need for Boots Capital’s highly qualified director nominees to join the Crown Castle Board at this critical juncture. The current Board has a decade-long track record of inferior total shareholder returns for Crown Castle. By contrast, our nominees have the direct tower operating experience, deep internal knowledge and understanding of Crown Castle’s business and employee base, as well as the capital markets expertise and ability to successfully oversee a thorough review of the fiber business, all of which are critical to ensure Mr. Moskowitz’s success and to drive long-term value for all Crown Castle shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, CCI stock dropped by -27.83%. The one-year Crown Castle Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.09. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.18 billion, with 434.00 million shares outstanding and 432.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CCI stock reached a trading volume of 3495746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $115.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CCI stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CCI shares from 125 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.50, while it was recorded at 99.55 for the last single week of trading, and 104.88 for the last 200 days.

CCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -10.87%.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.