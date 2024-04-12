CorMedix Inc [CRMD] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 69.95% YTD: What’s Next?

CorMedix Inc [NASDAQ: CRMD] closed the trading session at $6.39. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstracts at Upcoming Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America Conference.

The first abstract being presented examines in vitro antimicrobial activity of taurolidine against a set of recent clinical isolates representative of bacteria recovered from the LOCK-IT 100 trial and those commonly associated with CRBSI. Based on these data, taurolidine demonstrated broad antimicrobial activity against all gram-positive bacteria, including non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria (NTM), gram-negative bacteria, and fungal isolates tested. In addition, the activity of taurolidine was unaffected by resistance to common antibiotics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.95 percent and weekly performance of 43.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 86.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 460.33K shares, CRMD reached to a volume of 2622146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

CorMedix Inc [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.27. With this latest performance, CRMD shares gained by 86.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.30 for CorMedix Inc [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CorMedix Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRMD.

