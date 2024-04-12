Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] Stock trading around $40.78 per share: What’s Next?

Capri Holdings Ltd [NYSE: CPRI] loss -4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $40.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 ended December 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 3698763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $56.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CPRI stock. On April 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CPRI shares from 58 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Ltd is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.67 for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.01, while it was recorded at 42.98 for the last single week of trading, and 47.23 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capri Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Ltd posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Ltd go to 31.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]

The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CPRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CPRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.