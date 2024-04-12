BorgWarner Inc [BWA] fell -3.77% so far this year. What now?

BorgWarner Inc [NYSE: BWA] loss -0.95% or -0.33 points to close at $34.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2352188 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that BorgWarner Awarded on Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List.

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 27th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

The daily chart for BWA points out that the company has recorded -13.23% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, BWA reached to a volume of 2352188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BorgWarner Inc [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $39.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $43 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $39, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BWA stock

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for BorgWarner Inc [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.64, while it was recorded at 34.94 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BorgWarner Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc go to 10.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BorgWarner Inc [BWA]

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.