BofA Securities slashes price target on State Street Corp. [STT] – find out why.

State Street Corp. [NYSE: STT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.69%. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 10:27 AM that T. Rowe Price Expands Use of Cloud-Based Charles River® IMS.

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, announced today that T. Rowe Price will transition to Charles River’s cloud-based technology platform. T. Rowe Price will utilize the Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS) for portfolio management, trading, and compliance and the State Street Alpha® Data Platform (ADP) for data management and services.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Charles River delivers a future-ready platform with services to provide a foundation for business innovation and transformation. T. Rowe Price will benefit from the cloud-based platform, including the ability to leverage the latest products, functionality, and scalability.

Over the last 12 months, STT stock dropped by -5.94%. The one-year State Street Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.75. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.32 billion, with 301.94 million shares outstanding and 299.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, STT stock reached a trading volume of 2436109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corp. [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $86.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for State Street Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $69 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for State Street Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $72, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on STT stock. On July 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for STT shares from 84 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corp. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corp. [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for State Street Corp. [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.82, while it was recorded at 75.42 for the last single week of trading, and 71.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corp. Fundamentals:

State Street Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.27.

STT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, State Street Corp. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corp. go to 6.28%.

State Street Corp. [STT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.