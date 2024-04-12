Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is -5.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] gained 1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $91.46 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, BMRN reached a trading volume of 2292400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRN shares is $109.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMRN in the course of the last twelve months was 275.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for BMRN stock

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, BMRN shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.39, while it was recorded at 88.98 for the last single week of trading, and 88.96 for the last 200 days.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

The top three institutional holders of BMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BMRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BMRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.