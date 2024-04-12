Barclays slashes price target on Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] – find out why.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] loss -2.26% or -0.11 points to close at $4.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3270195 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Santander US Survey Finds Optimism Rising Among Middle-Income Households as Concerns about Inflation and Recession Ease.

3 in 4 middle-income households believe they are on track toward financial prosperity, as inflation concerns drop 11 percentage points year over year.

Two thirds of middle-income households have made cuts to their budgets to cope with higher prices.

The daily chart for SAN points out that the company has recorded 25.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 3270195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.