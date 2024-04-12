Barclays lifts Ovintiv Inc [OVV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] slipped around -0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.86 at the close of the session, down -1.19%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 2721467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $61 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.87 for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.49, while it was recorded at 55.31 for the last single week of trading, and 45.72 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OVV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.