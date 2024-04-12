Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] stock Downgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $2

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [NYSE: BW] closed the trading session at $1.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.45 percent and weekly performance of -10.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BW reached to a volume of 2626373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BW shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BW stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

BW stock trade performance evaluation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.43. With this latest performance, BW shares dropped by -16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2026, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8644 for the last 200 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc go to 6.99%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.