Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] Stock trading around $4.09 per share: What’s Next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.09. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Experienced Biotech Executive.

Appoints Abigail “Abbey” Jenkins, a veteran biotech executive with over 20 years of experience in commercial leadership, to Board of Directors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQST stock has inclined by 59.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 192.14% and gained 102.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AQST stock reached $367.98 million, with 89.97 million shares outstanding and 76.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 2841823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-12-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28.

AQST stock trade performance evaluation

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: Institutional Ownership

