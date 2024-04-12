AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] Is Currently 5.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [NYSE: AU] closed the trading session at $24.26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.80 percent and weekly performance of 5.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, AU reached to a volume of 3778894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $21.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

AU stock trade performance evaluation

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. go to 19.20%.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.