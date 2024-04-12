AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] is -23.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [NYSE: HKD] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.17. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:23 AM that AMTD Digital Announces a New Share Repurchase Program.

AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), announced today that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares until the end of the last business day of the first quarter in 2024, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policies.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2621502 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at 5.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.11%.

The market cap for HKD stock reached $86.60 million, with 27.32 million shares outstanding and 27.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.16K shares, HKD reached a trading volume of 2621502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

How has HKD stock performed recently?

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Insider trade positions for AMTD Digital Inc ADR [HKD]

The top three institutional holders of HKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.