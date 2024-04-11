X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 45.50% YTD: What’s Next?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] price plunged by -3.94 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.41 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on April 1, 2024. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

The one-year XFOR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.63. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.01. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 33.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0448, while it was recorded at 1.3240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0973 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.34 and a Current Ratio set at 5.34.

XFOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XFOR.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

