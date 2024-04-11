Wolfe Research lifts Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.18. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Residential Inc. Receives Final Court Approval for Take Private by Blackstone Real Estate.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has granted a final order approving its previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Tricon (“Common Shares”) for US$11.25 per Common Share in cash (the “Transaction”).

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval under the Investment Canada Act. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the Transaction, the Transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year. Following completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the Common Shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange and that the Company will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and will deregister the Common Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “U.S. Exchange Act”).

Tricon Residential Inc stock has also gained 0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCN stock has inclined by 24.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.93% and gained 22.86% year-on date.

The market cap for TCN stock reached $3.06 billion, with 272.64 million shares outstanding and 239.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, TCN reached a trading volume of 8666653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Tricon Residential Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.70.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tricon Residential Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCN.

