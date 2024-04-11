why Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $583.73

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$9.67. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UnitedHealthcare Provides $180,000 Investment to United Disabilities Services Foundation to Support Aging and Disability Services in Pennsylvania.

Funds will build capacity for the Resource Center, Service Dogs and the Challenger Football and Cheerleading League.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania has provided a $180,000 investment to the United Disabilities Services Foundation (UDSF) to support aging and disability services for adults across the state. UDSF is committed to creating a world where everyone can live their best lives. The nonprofit offers programs and resources to support people who are living with disabilities, aging or are recovering from an injury.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.9. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $583.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $550 to $480, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on UNH stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 520 to 640.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 9.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.64 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 495.02, while it was recorded at 455.38 for the last single week of trading, and 508.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unitedhealth Group Inc Fundamentals:

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 5.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 13.40%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.