why Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.91

Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: NRIX] closed the trading session at $15.69. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Nurix Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Extended the Strategic Collaboration with Gilead Sciences.

Extended the Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop Novel Orally Available Targeted Protein Degrader of STAT6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.03 percent and weekly performance of 7.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 138.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 801.70K shares, NRIX reached to a volume of 3213556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRIX shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nurix Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NRIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nurix Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

NRIX stock trade performance evaluation

Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, NRIX shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 14.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nurix Therapeutics Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRIX.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc [NRIX]: Institutional Ownership

