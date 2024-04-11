Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] loss -3.22% on the last trading session, reaching $79.89 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM that Best Buy, Google Cloud, and Accenture Partner to Create a Better Customer Support Experience with Generative AI.

Best Buy selects Google Cloud as its AI innovation and strategic partner for several of its key customer care initiatives.

Cloud Next ’24, LAS VEGAS — Best Buy, Google Cloud, and Accenture today announced a new collaboration that will involve deploying generative AI (gen AI) to greatly improve the experience for Best Buy customers looking for support services.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 4456232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $85.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $89 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBY stock. On March 01, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.53, while it was recorded at 80.24 for the last single week of trading, and 75.01 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to -1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.