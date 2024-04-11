Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: ALPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.43%. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Alpine Immune Sciences Shares Updated Clinical Data from Povetacicept in IgA Nephropathy.

— Povetacicept administered subcutaneously once every four weeks continues to be well tolerated in IgA nephropathy, with UPCR reductions of greater than 60% observed at 36 weeks, associated with remission, resolution of hematuria, and stable renal function (eGFR) –.

— Company reports successful end of phase 2 meeting with FDA, supporting advancement to a registrational, placebo-controlled phase 3 study of povetacicept in IgA nephropathy, targeted in 2H 2024 –.

Over the last 12 months, ALPN stock rose by 506.97%. The one-year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.16. The average equity rating for ALPN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.08 billion, with 60.35 million shares outstanding and 47.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ALPN stock reached a trading volume of 11478004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPN shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ALPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

ALPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.43. With this latest performance, ALPN shares gained by 32.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 506.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.58, while it was recorded at 38.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Fundamentals:

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.86 and a Current Ratio set at 7.86.

ALPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALPN.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

