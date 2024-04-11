Under Armour Inc [UA] is -22.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.45. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM that MILAYSIA FULWILEY SIGNS WITH CURRY BRAND.

Curry Brand Signs University of South Carolina Guard as its First Collegiate Athlete.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced today that it has signed University of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multi-year NIL (name, image, and likeness) partnership with Curry Brand. As the first collegiate athlete to sign with Curry Brand at an Under Armour school, Fulwiley will wear Curry Brand footwear on the court throughout the remainder of her college career at the University of South Carolina. Off the court, she will be a brand ambassador, expanding the Curry Brand’s reach and commitment to change the game for good across the collegiate and women’s basketball landscape. Fulwiley will also collaborate with the Curry Brand team on player exclusives, highlighting the best of the brand and showcasing her personality and style.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3397898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $2.81 billion, with 221.35 million shares outstanding and 145.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3397898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.36 for Under Armour Inc [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc [UA]

