UDR Inc [UDR] fell -2.79% so far this year. What now?

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] loss -1.72% or -0.65 points to close at $37.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4513640 shares. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

The daily chart for UDR points out that the company has recorded 1.92% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 4513640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $39.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-11-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $34 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for UDR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92.

UDR Inc [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 37.12 for the last single week of trading, and 37.27 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc [UDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR Inc go to 21.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UDR Inc [UDR]

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.