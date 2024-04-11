Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] Is Currently -2.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Travere Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TVTX] closed the trading session at $6.67. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders and Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International.

Posters to be presented highlighting research investigating pegtibatinase as the first potential disease-modifying treatment for classical homocystinuria.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.81 percent and weekly performance of -4.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TVTX reached to a volume of 2535499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on TVTX stock. On September 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TVTX shares from 24 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45.

TVTX stock trade performance evaluation

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTX.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TVTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TVTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.