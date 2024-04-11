Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] moved down -6.02: Why It’s Important

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [NASDAQ: TNXP] closed the trading session at $0.17. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Positive results from confirmatory Phase 3 RESILIENT study reported in December 2023 position Tonmya™ for fibromyalgia for NDA submission second half of 2024; pre-NDA meeting with FDA scheduled for second quarter 2024.

Commercial planning underway, including go-to-market, supply chain and manufacturing strategies, for U.S. launch of Tonmya, a potential new first-line, centrally-acting, non-opioid analgesic for the management of fibromyalgia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.63 percent and weekly performance of -11.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -51.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 3382318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -51.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3190, while it was recorded at 0.1813 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6659 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp posted -3.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]: Institutional Ownership

