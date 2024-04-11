TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] moved up 9.36: Why It’s Important

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.87 at the close of the session, up 9.36%. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Steve Jurvetson, a Renowned Silicon Valley Investor, Joins TMC’s Board of Directors as Vice Chairman and Special Advisor to the CEO.

Mr. Jurvetson is a legendary investor focused on founder-led, mission-driven companies at the cutting edge of disruptive technology and new industry formation. His investments include pioneering technology companies like Tesla, Planet Labs, SpaceX and Commonwealth Fusion Systems, and represent over $800 billion in aggregate value creation.

He joins TMC’s Board to help the company transition into commercial production as global policymakers increasingly focus on the potential of deep-seafloor nodules to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical metals that underpin energy transition and national security.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 6460249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4647, while it was recorded at 1.7280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3066 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TMC the metals company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings analysis for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TMC the metals company Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]

The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.