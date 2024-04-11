T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.39% or -0.62 points to close at $160.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4438884 shares. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 8:15 AM that T-Mobile Launches in Sam’s Club as Exclusive In-Club Wireless Provider.

T-Mobile is now available in nearly all Sam’s Club locations, offering members major value when making the switch to America’s leading 5G network.

T-Mobile gives Sam’s Club a splash of magenta! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s expanding its retail presence by launching in nearly all Sam’s Club locations as the membership chain’s exclusive in-club wireless provider. Now, new and existing Sam’s Club members can shop the latest T-Mobile devices and plans, as well as T-Mobile 5G Home and Business Internet, directly with T-Mobile’s award-winning Mobile Experts.

The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 14.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 4438884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $187.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 153 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.44, while it was recorded at 161.00 for the last single week of trading, and 149.77 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 25.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.