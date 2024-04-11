Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] is 22.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Suncor Energy, Inc. [NYSE: SU] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.31. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Canadian Tire Corporation and Petro-Canada™ Fuel New Adventures with Loyalty Partnership Launch.

Earn more rewards to redeem more frequently by linking Triangle Rewards® and Petro-PointsTM.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) (“CTC”) and Petro-Canada, a Suncor Energy business (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU), are pleased to announce the details of their recently-launched Triangle Rewards® and Petro-PointsTM loyalty partnership. Together, the programs are providing more value and convenience to millions of loyalty members at more than 1,800 Canadian Tire Gas+ (“Gas+”) and Petro-Canada locations across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3504592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.55%.

The market cap for SU stock reached $50.59 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 3504592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.30 for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.88, while it was recorded at 38.86 for the last single week of trading, and 32.92 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Suncor Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy, Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc. go to -5.91%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

