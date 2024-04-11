Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] Revenue clocked in at $178.46 million, up 9.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2024 First Quarter Sales and Revenue; Financial Results to be Released May 2.

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report the sales and revenue figures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

Over the last 12 months, SAND stock dropped by -9.67%. The one-year Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.17. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 297.67 million shares outstanding and 246.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, SAND stock reached a trading volume of 4904741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd Fundamentals:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

SAND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] Institutonal Ownership Details

