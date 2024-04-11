Prologis Inc [PLD] moved down -4.47: Why It’s Important

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $120.62. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Prologis to Host Virtual 2024 Stockholders Meeting May 9.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host its annual stockholders meeting on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.

The meeting, which will be open to all Prologis stockholders of record as of March 12, 2024, will be conducted via a virtual live webcast. The link for the live webcast is PLD Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 4602425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $145.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $123 to $148. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $125, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.18, while it was recorded at 124.50 for the last single week of trading, and 122.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc [PLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.