Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] is 128.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] closed the trading session at $1.29. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Nektar Management to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until April 28, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.32 percent and weekly performance of 24.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 153.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 129.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, NKTR reached to a volume of 4902623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 3.20 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

NKTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.04. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 55.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8346, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6354 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.14 and a Current Ratio set at 6.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nektar Therapeutics posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -192.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.