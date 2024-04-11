Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] Stock trading around $4.31 per share: What’s Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] slipped around -0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.31 at the close of the session, down -8.30%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Navitas Delivers Grid-Connected Energy with 3.3 kV SiC and Bi-directional GaN ICs at PE International 2024.

Next-gen power semiconductors enable robust, efficient, grid-connected applications as part of a $1.3 trillion electrification opportunity.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 3317981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $9.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has NVTS stock performed recently?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.68 and a Current Ratio set at 4.14.

Earnings analysis for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]

