Mattel, Inc. [MAT] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] slipped around -0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.69 at the close of the session, down -2.45%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Mattel Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call Date.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 4333991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Mattel, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.32, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.88 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel, Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.